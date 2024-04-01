GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 9.6%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $29.29. 1,681,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,122,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,287 shares of company stock worth $7,800,805 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

