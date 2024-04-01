GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 9.6%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $29.29. 1,681,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,122,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,287 shares of company stock worth $7,800,805 over the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.