IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 2,385,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,001,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IonQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after purchasing an additional 193,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

