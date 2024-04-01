Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.75. 3,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Better Choice Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Better Choice by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.