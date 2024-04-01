QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.80 and last traded at $171.13. 1,719,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,886,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

