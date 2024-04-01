United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $146.32 and last traded at $147.23. Approximately 1,667,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,380,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

