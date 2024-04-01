Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $37.66. 10,008,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 40,620,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

