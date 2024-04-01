Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.6 days.
Constellation Software Stock Down 0.3 %
CNSWF stock traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,734.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,777.18 and a 12 month high of $2,942.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,760.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2,444.57.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $15.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 69.80%.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
