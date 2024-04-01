Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 247.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Biotage AB (publ) stock remained flat at $16.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. Biotage AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.
About Biotage AB (publ)
