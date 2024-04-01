Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.15. 613,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,947,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $668.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.80.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

