Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 13,682 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Eaton stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $311.50. The stock had a trading volume of 831,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,658. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.26.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

