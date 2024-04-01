Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $24.60 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.97. 1,082,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.