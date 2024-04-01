Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 11,851 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.84.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

AXP traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $227.10. The company had a trading volume of 950,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

