Avalanche Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $51.34 or 0.00073904 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $19.38 billion and $805.80 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

