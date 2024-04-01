Berkshire Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 51,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

CARR traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

