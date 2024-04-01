Berkshire Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. 6,156,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,800. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

