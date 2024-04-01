Berkshire Bank Has $453,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.09 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

