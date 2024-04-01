Berkshire Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VEU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.