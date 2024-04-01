Berkshire Bank Acquires 786 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 114,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. JB Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

