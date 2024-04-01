Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 26 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $17.66 on Monday, reaching $1,213.94. The company had a trading volume of 141,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,898. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $714.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,238.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,158.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,009.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

