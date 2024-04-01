Berkshire Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.92. The company had a trading volume of 320,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,017. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

