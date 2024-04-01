PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Down 0%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.28 and last traded at $123.87. Approximately 201,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,288,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in PACCAR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

