Berkshire Bank Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OC. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $168.79. 509,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,083. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

