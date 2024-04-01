iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Berkshire Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Berkshire Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $73.88. 7,186,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

