PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.99

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.99 and last traded at C$26.98, with a volume of 47999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.50.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9895561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Also, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.