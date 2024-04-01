Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.84. 6,569,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,000,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Lucid Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

