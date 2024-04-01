Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $74.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

