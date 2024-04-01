Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 294,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 244,320 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 529,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.