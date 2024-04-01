Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 6%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 835,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,997,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Herbalife Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Herbalife by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

