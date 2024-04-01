Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 6%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 249,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,219,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

