Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.48

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.48 and last traded at C$82.57, with a volume of 865671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.86.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.3342094 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.