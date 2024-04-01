Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 329374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Monument Mining Trading Up 16.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Monument Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.