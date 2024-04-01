Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.08

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$71.08 and last traded at C$71.00, with a volume of 94392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.86. The firm has a market cap of C$19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.3053892 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.