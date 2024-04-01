Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.88

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 52761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.
GRID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.
