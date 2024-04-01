BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.00

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.00 and last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Robert Stein purchased 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,680.00. Company insiders own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

