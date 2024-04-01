Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 928334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 EPS for the current year.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
