Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 928334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.