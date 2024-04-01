Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.19

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 58367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

