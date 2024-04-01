Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.04. 1,963,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,848. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $117.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.