Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 632.2 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock remained flat at $9.04 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.