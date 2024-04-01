China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSGEF remained flat at 0.34 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.39. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12 month low of 0.31 and a 12 month high of 0.41.

Get China Suntien Green Energy alerts:

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for China Suntien Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Suntien Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.