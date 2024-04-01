Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.73. 874,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

