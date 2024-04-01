Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 9.0%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 125,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

