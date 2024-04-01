Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Declines By 10.8%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,804,700 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 21,086,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

Shares of China Power International Development stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.