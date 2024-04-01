Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Southern makes up 0.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,518. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

