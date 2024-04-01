Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Lifted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 2.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,054. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

