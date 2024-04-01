COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,473,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,992.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

