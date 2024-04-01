COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,473,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,992.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
