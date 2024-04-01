Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Down 1.2 %
CIBEY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,913. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.
About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
