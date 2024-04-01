Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.25 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $816.89 million and $41.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,470.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.32 or 0.00940431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00142550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00178474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00137421 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,552,652,866 coins and its circulating supply is 43,868,404,005 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

