PotCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,176.04 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,176.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 123.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00142550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

