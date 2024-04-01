Brett Price Reaches $0.0689 on Exchanges (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Brett has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a market cap of $688.96 million and $30.33 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,998,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,999,998,655 with 8,554,838,671 in circulation. The last known price of Brett is 0.07196236 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $36,820,749.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

