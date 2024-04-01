Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 5,906 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.58. 719,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.95. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

